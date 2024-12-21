Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases 7,257 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YCG LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 353,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 86,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

