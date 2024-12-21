Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stake Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,643,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $40,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 29.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 147.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.82. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARVN
Arvinas Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.