State Street Corp Has $40.32 Million Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Artivion were worth $40,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Artivion by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Artivion by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,226,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

AORT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,424.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,090. This represents a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,447 shares of company stock worth $925,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

