Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

