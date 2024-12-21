Disciplined Investments LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,152,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6,590.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.