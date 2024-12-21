Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.08% of Alkami Technology worth $34,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $647,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $3,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,256.57. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,055,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,564,337.50. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,472,426 shares of company stock worth $249,990,820. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $39.12 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.