Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 60,636 Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.22% of Alto Neuroscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alto Neuroscience by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 80.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 370,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 1.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 449,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 123.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 130,985 shares in the last quarter.

ANRO opened at $3.89 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Alto Neuroscience ( NYSE:ANRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

ANRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw cut Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

