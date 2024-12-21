105,018 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,966. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,788 shares of company stock valued at $724,691. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

