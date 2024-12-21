State Street Corp Sells 605,500 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,231,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.95% of Cogent Biosciences worth $34,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 2,209,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,319,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after acquiring an additional 625,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,019,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,773,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 372,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $866.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cogent Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.