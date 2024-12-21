NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,556,986 shares of company stock valued at $201,687,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

