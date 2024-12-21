State Street Corp Has $34.17 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330,097 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $34,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 45.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 570,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 178,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,862.65. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $194,208. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

