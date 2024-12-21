Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Tronox worth $40,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 34.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tronox by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tronox by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 35.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.17%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

