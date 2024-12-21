State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,594,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $78,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,153.50. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

HFWA opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.