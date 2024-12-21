State Street Corp Sells 10,293 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 260,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $11,802,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

