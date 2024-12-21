State Street Corp Purchases 95,788 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,788 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $35,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BLFS opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BioLife Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,688.95. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 64,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,708 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.