Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

AMZN stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

