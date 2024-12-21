State Street Corp Has $38.82 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.49% of Monro worth $38,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Monro by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Monro by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Down 0.2 %

Monro stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $753.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Monro’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monro

About Monro

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.