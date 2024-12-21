XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,592 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Xperi by 959.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 325,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $859,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

