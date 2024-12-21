XTX Topco Ltd Sells 59,691 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,691 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.1% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 731,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274,156 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192,088 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

