XTX Topco Ltd Takes $152,000 Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $374.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

