XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 26,150 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTKB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 194,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 3,452.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 919,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

