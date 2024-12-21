XTX Topco Ltd Sells 42,545 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,545 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.09 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

