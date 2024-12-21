Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KEYS FY2027 Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Keysight Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.76. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,201. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

