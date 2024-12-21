11,675 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of RE/MAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 524,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 304,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in RE/MAX by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 354,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 247,131 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,124,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 86,309 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth about $487,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $318,703.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,207,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,095.90. This trade represents a 0.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.34.

RE/MAX Profile

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.