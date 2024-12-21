XTX Topco Ltd Sells 162,940 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,940 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. This trade represents a 7.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,820.80. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $4.05 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.68.

AMLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

