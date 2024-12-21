XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. LB Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1.3% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 920,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OppFi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OppFi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

OppFi Stock Up 0.1 %

OPFI stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $623.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $171,271.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,304.32. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $155,098.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,782.40. This trade represents a 18.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $971,370 in the last ninety days. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OppFi Company Profile

(Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.