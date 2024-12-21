XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.43 million and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.