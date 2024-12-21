XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.
Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:LAC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.43 million and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Trading Halts Explained
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.