XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CVRx by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CVRx by 36.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CVRx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVRX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CVRx from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $293.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.20. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.06%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

