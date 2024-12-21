XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,172 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Riskified were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 76.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,854,000 after buying an additional 2,907,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Riskified by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 286,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,260 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,853,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 173,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.64 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Riskified’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Riskified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.