XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 32.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 million, a P/E ratio of -280.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Benham purchased 4,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,152.74. The trade was a 48.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

