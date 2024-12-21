XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,300 Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Luxfer by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Luxfer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LXFR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

