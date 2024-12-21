Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,687 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gevo were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

