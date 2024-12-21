Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Kohl’s Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KSS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 25.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,608 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,694,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 19.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

