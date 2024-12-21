22,463 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after buying an additional 762,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 472,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 262,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

