XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 88.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Price Performance

Shares of DOYU opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

