XTX Topco Ltd Takes $151,000 Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MG opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $138,403.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,249.04. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

