XTX Topco Ltd Invests $136,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the period.

BBAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

BBAR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

