XTX Topco Ltd Invests $148,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 36.0% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 183,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

View Our Latest Report on OI

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.