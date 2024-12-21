XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 95,605 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 319.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,605 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 117,035 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in MicroVision by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,697,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVIS opened at $0.99 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

