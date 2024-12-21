XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BLNK opened at $1.49 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. The trade was a 12.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

