XTX Topco Ltd Takes $132,000 Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Veritone as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veritone

In related news, Director Chad Steelberg sold 504,657 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,271,735.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,861 shares in the company, valued at $80,289.72. This trade represents a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritone Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.21.

Separately, UBS Group raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

