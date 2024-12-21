XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 323.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,000,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,078 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,552,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 241.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the second quarter worth about $996,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.