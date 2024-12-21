XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 1,200,244 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 356,392 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 40.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 899,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 257,749 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 4.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Myomo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Myomo Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $6.12 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

