XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $150,000 Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSM. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 41.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.86. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

