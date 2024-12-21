Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Accolade were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 0.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,623,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,178 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,539,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 708,794 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,537.60. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,095 shares of company stock valued at $150,475. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $280.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.