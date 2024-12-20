Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.04 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10,046.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 513,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,154,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 70.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.21%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.