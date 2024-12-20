M&T Bank Corp Acquires 595 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 52.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $8,635,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,273,000 after buying an additional 227,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

HMC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.