Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after buying an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,760,000 after purchasing an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 111,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,204,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $84.08 and a one year high of $131.43.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. Visteon’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.