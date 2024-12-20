Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,455 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,661 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

