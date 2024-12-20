Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.13 Million in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 204,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 470,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 868,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 226,386 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

